Avatar: Fire and Ash will revolve around grief

Stunning landscapes, lush forests, and vibrant colours galore. That's what we've come to associate the Avatar films with, but as James Cameron prepares the world for the release of Fire and Ash, the third chapter in the franchise. It seems the tone is going to be markedly different, with a strong focus on grief.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron shared his insights on the film and how he hopes to break Hollywood conventions with Fire and Ash by giving a more realistic portrait of how grief affects you as a person.

"I think what commercial Hollywood doesn't do well is deal with grief the way human beings really deal with it. You know, characters get killed off, and then in the next movie everybody's happy again. I've lost a lot of people, friends and family members, over the last six or eight years, and it doesn't work that way.

"It makes you just kind of depressed and f****d up. I'm not saying our movie's depressed and f****d up, I'm just saying that I think we deal with that part of life quite honestly. The Sullys journey continues in a very naturalistic, novelistic way."

Cameron then goes on to describe how the upcoming films, including parts three, four and five, are a process for the characters involved who, through the story, are constantly forced to process their grief and experiences.

"I've sort of thought of this next cycle, meaning 3, 4 and 5, as how they continue to process the things that happen to them. Now, of course, they're not human, but this is a movie for us, by us, right? Science-fiction is always just a big mirror of the human condition."

Do you think Cameron has a point in what he says, is Hollywood bad at portraying grief and its effects?