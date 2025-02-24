Avatar: Fire and Ash will begin with a title card denying any AI usage

HQ

AI is one of the most prominent topics in today's world. Some want it to immediately be a part of everything we do, while others would be happy if they never saw those two letters again. It appears James Cameron is someone who leans more towards the latter camp.

After speaking at an event in New Zealand (via Josh Harding on X/Twitter), Cameron said that there will be a title card at the beginning of the third Avatar movie, Fire and Ash, that states no generative AI was used in the making of the film.

Conversations around generative AI have popped up more and more over the past few years, and as this technology's potential increases, it has drawn the eyes of a lot of studios as a potential cost-cutting measure. However, to many in the film and TV industry, AI can't replace what a human can do, no matter how much it develops.