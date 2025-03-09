Avatar: Fire and Ash will be the longest film in the series

HQ

James Cameron has revealed that the next Avatar film, Fire and Ash, will also be the longest in the series so far. This means a runtime exceeding 192 minutes, which was the length of The Way of Water. Speaking to Empire, Cameron explained that there was simply too much great material that the team had developed, including content left over from the production of The Way of Water. In addition, Fire and Ash is expected to introduce a new, antagonistic race of Ash Na'vi.

"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2. The film was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, Guys, we've got to split it."

"Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2."

Cameron went on to discuss how Fire and Ash will be visually spectacular, something he also emphasized during last year's D23 event, where he spent considerable time praising the sequel.

Are you looking forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash?