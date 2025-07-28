Avatar: Fire and Ash official trailer released online

HQ

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third in the James Cameron trilogy that started over fifteen years ago, but also the "second" in the batch of sequels that were filmed back to back and will reach Avatar 5, has the first official trailer. Disney initially put the trailer attached to The Fantastic Four screenings last weekend, and it's finally been made public for everyone to watch online.

"With "Avatar: Fire and Ash," James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family", says the short synopsis.

If the second film, Avatar The Way of Water in 2022, had us exploring the depths of Pandora's ocean, this movie will show a new, much more violent tribe, and seems to be darker in tone, after the dramatic end of the second film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will release December 19. Will you watch it in 3D?