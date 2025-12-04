Avatar: Fire and Ash is regarded as the "culmination of a saga"

HQ

Disney and James Cameron don't seem to be pumping the brakes on the Avatar franchise whatsoever, as there are plans for additional flicks down the line, namely Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031. We're still a long way from these becoming a reality, so whether these plans stick is up in the air.

The good news is that even if more Avatar is on the way, we won't have to wait five or more years for a good conclusive point in the story. Cameron has noted that the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the series that premieres on December 19, will be the end of a saga of storytelling, a conclusive third chapter that essentially is the final part of this era of Avatar narrative.

Speaking with Gizmodo, Cameron explains: "I think you've got a little bit of experience with sequels and how you have to deliver beyond the audience's expectation, take them from the familiar to the new each time. I don't think of Fire and Ash as a sequel. I think it was a culmination of a saga. I like 'saga' better than 'sequel' because a lot of where we were going with the story was in the original architecture of the story."

He goes on to elaborate: "So if you think of this as the third act, I think that's healthier. As opposed to a typical Hollywood sequel, where they make a bunch of money with a movie and then they're like, 'Oh, crap. We've got to scramble around and get a new script. Maybe it's not so good, but let's just shoot it and get it out there.' That's not what we're doing here at all. It's a long game. And I went into it knowing that we'd be playing a long game and betting that the audience would come along with us and care about these people. Because they may be 10 feet tall and blue, but they're people."

Does this make you more or less anticipated for Avatar: Fire & Ash?