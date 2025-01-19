Avatar: Fire and Ash confirmed to be over three hours long

If you're planning to watch James Cameron's upcoming third installment in the saga of the blue space smurfs, be prepared for a long session in the theater. Avatar: Fire and Ash will reportedly have a runtime of over three hours, a detail recently confirmed by the director himself.

Filming for the movie wrapped up more than four years ago, and since then, the team has been hard at work on the post-production process, described as nothing short of extensive. On December 19th this year, we will finally (?) get to see the result of all that effort. Cameron has also revealed plans for further sequels in the series, including Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are scheduled for theatrical release in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively.

Moreover, he has mentioned that there is material and ideas for two additional films if everything goes well. However, he is likely to hand over the reins to other directors at that stage.

Are you tired of Avatar, or are you looking forward to more movies in the series?