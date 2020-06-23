Avatar crossover coming to Smite next month

You're watching Advertisements

Three characters from Nickelodeon's Avatar series are heading over to Smite next month, Hi-Rez Studios confirmed last night.

Aang, Zuko, and Korra (with her polar bear/dog Naga) from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra respectively, will be taking on all manner of mythological characters in the online arena brawler. As you can see in the trailer attached, they're skins for existing characters. Aang is a skin for Merlin, Zuko is the Japanese god Susano, and Korra (and Naga) will be a skin for Skadi.

If you're not familiar with either anime series, they're set in a universe where people have control over the elements, with water benders able to manipulate water and ice, while fire benders can control the power of flame (and so on and so forth). Check out the new trailer, and stay tuned for more on next month's new Avatar-themed battle pass as there's going to be a presentation on Twitch on Wednesday at 8pm BST.