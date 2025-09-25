Avatar continues to be an unmatched visual spectacle in latest Fire & Ash trailer

HQ

Regardless of your stance on Avatar as a franchise, it's near impossible to argue against its remarkable visuals and artistic vision. The first film was a delight on the eyes, and the second film, despite having more flaws to it elsewhere, was also a visual treat, and clearly the third instalment will be following suit.

A new trailer for Avatar: Fire & Ash has made its arrival and given us another taste of what the story will offer. We get to learn more about the Ash People and why they are looking to wage war against Jake Sully and the other Na'Vi, all while Jake begins to seed ideas for using Pandora as a refuge for humanity as it steadily dies back on Earth. This is all while war breaks out and Jake and Neytiri fight to protect their family from Quaritch and other threats, with the aid of some familiar allies like the ever-stunning aerial apex predator, Toruk.

Check out the latest stunning trailer for the film below all ahead of it opening in cinemas on December 19 and being tasked with reflecting both the original and Way of Water by becoming at least a $2 billion earner at the box office, a company currently only shared by seven films throughout history...