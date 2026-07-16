Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender to get limited theatrical release

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be getting a theatrical release when it debuts on the 25th of July. The film, which was leaked months ahead of its official release, was planned to be a Paramount+ exclusive, but is now getting a very limited run in cinemas.

According to Variety, this is so Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender can qualify for awards such as the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film will be shown in theatres exclusively in LA and New York, so for those of us living across the pond or anywhere outside of America, we'll have to live with watching it only on Paramount+. The cinematic run of the film will go on from the 24th of July until the 30th, with tickets going on sale today at 9AM Eastern Time/2PM BST.

While Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was initially planned to be released in October, thanks to the leaks it pushed up its debut. It's likely we would have seen a limited theatrical run even without the leaks, but there are still going to be a lot of fans missing out on Avatar on the big screen due to these limited locations.