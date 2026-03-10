Avatar 4 is "very likely," according to James Cameron

HQ

As we know, Avatar: Fire & Ash didn't drum up quite the same box office success as the previous two films. Our third trip to Pandora didn't make us wait as long to see it as the second film did, and so fans were perhaps a bit fatigued of 10-foot aliens. This left the sequels, Avatar 4 and 5, in somewhat of a limbo.

At the Saturn Awards, as caught by ScreenRant, director James Cameron said that while he's not made a decision on Avatar 4 yet, he believes the film is "very likely" to happen. He also said he'll be taking audience feedback into consideration.

Initially, Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire & Ash were conceived as one movie. With the size and scale being too large, though, Cameron was forced to split them into two. That means that Avatar 3's first plot is technically covered by Avatar 4 and 5. Here's hoping we do get to see those films one day, if only to wrap the story of James Cameron's sci-fi world.