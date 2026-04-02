Avatar 4 & 5 all but confirmed as sequels are said to be moving along at "full speed"

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It's no secret that Avatar is on a bit of a downward trajectory when it comes to the commercial success of the movies in cinemas. Granted, we are talking about a downward trend in Avatar standards, meaning Avatar: Fire & Ash bringing in just under $1.5 billion and becoming the 16th biggest movie ever is somewhat disappointing when looking at the heights Avatar: Way of Water, and more specifically Avatar, reached.

It's because of this that we genuinely have to entertain the conversation as to whether Disney will make Avatar 4 & 5, despite both films having planned premiere dates which may or may not remain locked in.

James Cameron has previously said that Avatar 4 is "very likely" and that nothing will stop him from directing Avatar 4 & 5, even if he has uncertain plans for the franchise after these flicks.

Building on this, in an interview with Inverse, producer Rae Sanchini has stated that the next two films are still set to happen and that work is beginning on them, particularly on the planning, scheduling, and budgeting fronts.

"Right now we're figuring out the schedule. We're working hard on it right now, budgeting, scheduling, planning, building out our new pipeline for them. As far as we're concerned, we're full speed ahead."

Granted, the two blockbuster behemoths still being in this rather early pre-production phase makes the 2029 and 2031 premiere dates seem unlikely, something Sanchini seems to agree with as they are regarded as "tentative" dates, with more secure ones laid out "in the not too distant future."

Still, Sanchini does sign off by stating "we have the scripts, they're brilliant. As far as I'm concerned, we're heading forward." So, clearly a return trip to Pandora is on the cards.