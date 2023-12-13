Avatar 3's main focus will be character depth

HQ

Avatar 3 might still be 2 years away, but considering fans had a 13-year wait until the second movie, this gap feels significantly shorter. We know that the third movie in James Cameron's saga has already entered post-production, and so the director has been able to divulge a bit more on the focus of this film.

Speaking to GQ, he informed fans that we're going to get a lot more character depth this time around. "The big [creative] advance in this movie is just going to be greater character depth," he said. "We're seeing new cultures, new creatures—all the same stuff you'd expect from an Avatar movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them."

"I think it's not about, 'We're going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done'—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there's some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There's an epic cycle to the whole thing."

Often, a strong criticism of the Avatar films is that they lack three-dimensional characters, so it would be interesting to see some real depth in the third film, but even if Cameron can't quite hit the mark in that department, it'll probably still pull in billions of box office dollars.