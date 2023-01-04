Avatar 3 will showcase the Na'vi's darker side

HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water is doing incredibly well in cinemas right now and James Cameron certainly doesn't have to worry about a flop. Rather, more and more people will certainly start to look forward to the sequel, which will premiere in December 2024, when, according to James Cameron himself, we will see a version of the Na'vi that we haven't seen before. In other words, more negative and darker sides. This in the form of "Ash People".

"To show cultures different from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People'," said Cameron. "I want to reveal the Na'vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we'll have the opposite."

