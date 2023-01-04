Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Jack Move
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Avatar 3 will showcase the Na'vi's darker side

      We'll see what happens when the script is flipped and the Na'vi aren't the unfaltering good guys.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Avatar: The Way of Water is doing incredibly well in cinemas right now and James Cameron certainly doesn't have to worry about a flop. Rather, more and more people will certainly start to look forward to the sequel, which will premiere in December 2024, when, according to James Cameron himself, we will see a version of the Na'vi that we haven't seen before. In other words, more negative and darker sides. This in the form of "Ash People".

      "To show cultures different from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People'," said Cameron. "I want to reveal the Na'vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we'll have the opposite."

      Avatar 3 will showcase the Na'vi's darker side

      Thanks, GeekTyrant.



      Loading next content