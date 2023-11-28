Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Avatar 3 will arrive in time for Christmas in 2025

      Says James Cameron.

      Following the latest delay that pushed Avatar 3 out of a late 2024 release window, we've been waiting for further information about the film and how production and post-production is progressing. Speaking at a New Zealand press conference recently, director James Cameron has now given an update on precisely this, and affirmed that the film is still on track to debut on its current date.

      As per Variety, Cameron has said that Avatar 3 is now in a "very hectic two years of post-production" and that it is set to make its debut in time for Christmas of 2025. As it stands, Avatar 3 is planned to open in cinemas on December 19, 2025, with Avatar 4 coming four years later in 2029, and finally Avatar 5 two years after that in 2031.

      Speaking about these distant Avatar films, Cameron also stated that he plans to continue shooting them in New Zealand, a country that he is making his permanent movie home for whatever he plans to film afterwards.

      Are you looking forward to returning to Pandora in two years time?

