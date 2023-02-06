Avatar 3 has some stiff competition on its release day

HQ

With the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water, we know that lightning can indeed strike twice. However, now we're waiting to see if it can strike thrice, as Avatar 3 is set to launch on December 20, 2024.

Another big movie is looking to battle Avatar 3 for the box office crown, and that film is Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the third film will see the appearance of Shadow the Hedgehog, a beloved character in the franchise.

While many might not consider Sonic 3 to be a competitor when pitted against Avatar 3, there is a chance that the third film in Pandora could lose out on some box office cash thanks to the extraordinary success the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are known to have. If the third film featuring our favourite blue speedster is set to have any kind of success like its predecessors, Avatar may want to watch out.