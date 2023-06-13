Avatar 3 delayed to 2025

HQ

Fans of James Cameron's Avatar has become used to waiting. Avatar: The Way of Water was released close to a decade later than originally planned, but we were told part of the reason for this was that Avatar 3, 4 and 5 were being worked on at the same time. That would apparently lead to a shorter break between those. Well, that's true, but we still have to wait a looooooooooong time for the last three movies.

Because Disney and producer Jon Landau have announced Avatar 3 is being delayed from the 20th of December 2024 to the 19th of December 2025. A long time, but that's nothing compared to the last two films. Both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have been pushed three whole years, which means they'll - at the earliest - arrive in 2029 and 2031 respectively...