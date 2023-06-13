Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar 3 delayed to 2025

But that's nothing compared to its sequels, as the last film will now arrive in 2031 at the earliest...

HQ

Fans of James Cameron's Avatar has become used to waiting. Avatar: The Way of Water was released close to a decade later than originally planned, but we were told part of the reason for this was that Avatar 3, 4 and 5 were being worked on at the same time. That would apparently lead to a shorter break between those. Well, that's true, but we still have to wait a looooooooooong time for the last three movies.

Because Disney and producer Jon Landau have announced Avatar 3 is being delayed from the 20th of December 2024 to the 19th of December 2025. A long time, but that's nothing compared to the last two films. Both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have been pushed three whole years, which means they'll - at the earliest - arrive in 2029 and 2031 respectively...

