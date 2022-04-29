Avatar 2 shocks audiences at CinemaCon

HQ

The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 mega-success has now been screened for the first time to a thirsty audience at CinemaCon. Equipped with 3D glasses, a small crowd of individuals got to sit down and rest their eyes on a short clip from the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, as the film is now officially called. The reactions came shortly afterward and people were very vocal after the short presentation. Commenting on the event afterwards, producer Jon Landau said.

"We need to make sure audiences have an experience they can't get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters"

CinemaCon, sponsored by Dolby, certainly didn't spare any punches and the cinema where Avatar: The Way of Water was shown was packed to the brim with Dolby Atmos and a complex 4K HFR/HDR laser projector system that literally blew the pants off visitors. James Cameron himself welcomed visitors with a video message in which he said the following.

"We set out to push the limits to what cinema can do. Jon and I are here with you. We can do this."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in cinemas around the world in more formats than any other film in history. All to ensure that audiences have the best possible experience. Something the head of the Nation Association of Theatre Owners commented on at the screening.

"We are talking about high resolution, high frame rates, 3D, Imax, PLF, different sound systems and in 160 different languages. We are working very closely with our members around the world to show his movie in the best possible way. It's time to make sure your light levels are correct and everything about the picture is correct. We're excited about it."

We can't deny that it sounds exciting and regardless of one's opinion of the first Avatar, one can't deny that it will be interesting to see the technical advances. Are you looking forward to the sequel and will you see it in the cinema?

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.