Avalanche Studios Group opens new studio in Liverpool

Avalanche Studios (now Avalanche Studios Group) is expanding by opening up a new studio in Liverpool.

Avalanche Studios Group just recently announced that it's opening a new studio, its fourth overall, in Liverpool that will "initially collaborate with the other locations on the development of current and future IPs from Expansive Worlds" which doesn't share much to speculate on but if one looks closer at the actual job listings, some specifically mention an "unannounced title".

The new studio will begin work in June with a core team of five developers working remotely. From there, recruitment for an additional 20 positions is set to start immediately and 50 positions are expected to be filled within the next two years.

