Avalanche Studios co-founders starts a new developer

Avalanche Studios has spoiled us with creative and open world action games like Just Cause and Rage 2 over the years. Now a couple of key-members and veterans from this studio (although some have already left Avalanche and was most recently working at studios like DICE, Epic Games and Ubisoft) have decided to start a new developer.

It is called Elemental Games and already has an official homepage, where they explain that they are a "privately held and self-funded company", which gives them the freedom to create "exactly what we would love to play ourselves". They also writes that working in the AAA industry has "been frustrating at times" as there is always a "focus on short-term financial goals".

Going forward, we can expect Elemental Games to deliver AAA titles, but this time with all the best things from the indie universe and a whole lot of passion:

"Our ambition is to bring together the best of both AAA and Indie development, by having a team with extensive blockbuster experience, but driven by their personal passion for the craft, and

with complete creative and financial independence."