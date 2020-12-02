Avalanche founder starts new developer Liquid Swords

You're watching Advertisements

Christofer Sundberg, the founder of Avalanche Studios (makers of the Just Cause series, a game he also created), has just revealed on Twitter that he has now started a new developer called Liquid Swords. They call themselves a "super-studio" and say they are making "highly action-focused open-world games for the latest and greatest consoles near you".

Exactly what this means remains to be seen, and we assume it might take a while before we get to see anything. Sundberg left Avalanche Studios in February 2019, so it'd make sense that the development of Liquid Swords first game hasn't come too far yet. Still... we are very interested.