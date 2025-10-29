Avalanche co-founder's game gets 10-second post-apocalyptic teaser

Following his departure from Avalanche Studios and work on the Just Cause games, Christofer Sundberg founded a new studio, Liquid Swords, where he serves as chief creative officer (CCO) today. Liquid Swords' debut title, currently referred to as Game 1, has teased us with a few images, but now we've got our first bit of footage from the game.

Granted, this teaser is only ten-seconds long on Twitter/X, but Sundberg went into the replies on posts about the teaser to talk about the game a little more. The clip itself shows a rundown city, which looks to be at least a little post-apocalyptic.

Sundberg himself described the game as "more like ... Mad Max .... Payne," when a user believed it was leaning in a bit of a sci-fi direction. We're unlikely to know exactly what Sundberg means until we see substantially more of the game, but right now we're guessing there's going to be lots of destruction on the cards whenever Game 1 has more to show us.