Autotrader have reviewed the new DBX S, and it's "brutal" Ex-Top Gear presenterar Rory goes hard in the new Aston Martin super-SUV and the video review is a nice one...

HQ The sports SUV segment is just growing and growing and with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Audi RSQ8, Ferrari Purosangue and everything in between - there's plenty of performance here for those who want to sit high, pack a lot of bags, ride safely and spaciously with sports car performance. Aston Martin's DBX has been at the top in terms of horsepower for a number of years and now they have rolled out an even sharper model called the DBX S, which comes with 727 horsepower (!) and is therefore of course very, very fast. Autotrader has tested it and the video review is worth watching.

