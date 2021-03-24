Auto Chess is coming to PS5 next week

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher Dragonest has announced that they are bringing the competitive strategy battler Auto Chess to PlayStation 5 as well, and it's probably sooner than you expected - the game will launch on the above-mentioned console on March 30!

Via a post on PlayStation Blog, we were told that a lot of new features will be added to this version in order to make the best use of the next-gen console's capabilities, including fast loading and visual enhancements. Oh, there's even another new PlayStation exclusive chess player available for players!

In the same post, Dragonest also revealed that the latest Season and Chess Pass will launch on March 28, bringing "fresh challenges and epic implications for your performance on the leaderboard". You can check here for more details.