Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Auto Chess

Auto Chess is coming to PS5 next week

The latest season and Chess Pass will also launch on March 28.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Publisher Dragonest has announced that they are bringing the competitive strategy battler Auto Chess to PlayStation 5 as well, and it's probably sooner than you expected - the game will launch on the above-mentioned console on March 30!

Via a post on PlayStation Blog, we were told that a lot of new features will be added to this version in order to make the best use of the next-gen console's capabilities, including fast loading and visual enhancements. Oh, there's even another new PlayStation exclusive chess player available for players!

In the same post, Dragonest also revealed that the latest Season and Chess Pass will launch on March 28, bringing "fresh challenges and epic implications for your performance on the leaderboard". You can check here for more details.

Auto Chess

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy