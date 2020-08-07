Cookies

Auto Chess

Auto Chess confirmed for PlayStation 4 this October

In fact, the strategy sensation will land on Sony's console in just a couple of months.

One of the many announcements to come out of State of Play last night was the news that Auto Chess, the strategy sensation that has proven a big hit on PC and mobile since its initial launch last year, is heading to PlayStation 4 on October 31.

As detailed in the PS Blog, the game will come to console with a "Casual Mode, Ranked Mode, Fantasy Mode, Quick Mode, etc. with nearly a hundred pieces of different styles and tactical features for you to choose from." According to the devs, they "will also prepare new game versions and various PlayStation exclusive items as a mysterious surprise for everyone."

There has also been talk of a Nintendo Switch version, but there's no clear word on that at the time of writing. Watch this space.

Auto Chess

