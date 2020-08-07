Auto Chess confirmed for PlayStation 4 this October

You're watching Advertisements

One of the many announcements to come out of State of Play last night was the news that Auto Chess, the strategy sensation that has proven a big hit on PC and mobile since its initial launch last year, is heading to PlayStation 4 on October 31.

As detailed in the PS Blog, the game will come to console with a "Casual Mode, Ranked Mode, Fantasy Mode, Quick Mode, etc. with nearly a hundred pieces of different styles and tactical features for you to choose from." According to the devs, they "will also prepare new game versions and various PlayStation exclusive items as a mysterious surprise for everyone."

There has also been talk of a Nintendo Switch version, but there's no clear word on that at the time of writing. Watch this space.