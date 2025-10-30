Authors are able to sue OpenAI for copyright infringement and shadow libraries, judge rules

HQ

Since it was discovered that OpenAI's ChatGPT models were being trained from copyrighted materials without permission from the copyright owners, those holders have tried to sue the Sam Altman-owned company. The case that seems to be the furthest along is one helmed by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who along with other authors is now considering a three-pronged approach in the courtroom.

As spotted by The Hollywood Reporter, the different arguments state that training AI models on copyrighted materials constitutes infringement, that generated answers from ChatGPT are too similar to the materials they're trained on, and that the materials are being pirated from shadow libraries.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein allowed the shadow libraries and copyright to be separated recently. "The prior class complaints asserted a cause of action for copyright infringement and alleged that OpenAI impermissibly downloaded and reproduced plaintiffs' books," wrote the judge. "The fact that many of the allegations in the prior class complaints suggested that the ultimate purpose of the reproduction was to train OpenAI's LLMs is not dispositive."

Plaintiffs now have a few paths ahead to claim damages, but it seems this is going to be about more than the money, as this case could set a precedent for how AI deals with copyrighted materials in the future.

This is an ad: