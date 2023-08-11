Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Author of Metro 2033 sentenced to eight years in prison

Dmitry Glukhovsky is wanted by Russian authorities for his stance on the war.

The author of the Metro series, Dmitry Glukhovsky, is sentenced to eight years in prison by a Russian court.

Glukhovsky, a Russian citizen, had an arrest warrant issued against him just over a year ago, and is now being sentenced according to the Associated Press for "spreading 'false information' about the Russian army and for condemning Moscow's Ukraine offensive on social media", according to a law adopted in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The good news? Glukhovsky is being sentenced in absentia, meaning that Russia has not been able to find him and carry out the arrest.

Gluchovsky is best known for the dystopian science fiction series Metro, the first part of which, 2033, was published in 2009. Since then, two sequels have been published, Metro 2034 and Metro 2035. In total, his books have been translated into more than 40 languages and have sold more than five million copies. His latest book, Outpost, was published in 2021.

