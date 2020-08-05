Author accidentally includes Zelda recipe in new novel

You're watching Advertisements

We've all done it. We've all made an innocent mistake, made a false assumption, or got our facts horribly wrong at some point or another, but rarely does it happen as gloriously as it has just happened to John Boyne, an author who accidentally included a Zelda recipe in a book that most certainly was nothing to do with Zelda.

As highlighted in this thread over on Twitter by Dana Schwartz, Boyne's clumsy error slipped past editors and made it into the published book, where it remains for anyone who cares to read it.

"He found a site listing monster parts and accidentally put them in his Very Serious book. I am very embarrassed for him and this is my nightmare but it's also very funny," Schwartz wrote. "Anyway. Let this be a lesson to all novelists to read the full context of the things you're looking up for your books but if you do make mistakes, at least let them be hilarious."

Boyne has taken the gaff on the chin, responding: "I'll leave it as it is. I actually think it's quite funny and you're totally right. I don't remember but I must have just Googled it. Hey, sometimes you just gotta throw your hands up and say 'yup! My bad!'"

He then wrapped things up by saying: "Note to self: never talk about poisons in a novel again."

Boyne's novel, The Traveller At the Gates of Wisdom, is out now. And if you want to replicate the poison recipe mentioned in the book, you'll need to source an Octorok eyeball, the tail of the red lizalfos, and four Hylian shrooms.