Austria's LASK produces one of the greatest Champions League turnarounds and stuns Celtic

HQ

LASK, the Austrian team from the Upper-Austrian state capital Linz, third largest city in the country, qualified for the first time to the Champions League main draw, producing one of the greatest comebacks ever seen at Champions League qualifying stage. The match on Tuesday against the Scottish side Celtic ended 5-1, 5-4 on aggregate.

Celtic won the first leg 3-0 and even scored the opening goal yesterday, going 4-0 ahead. However, LASK started the comeback after 30 minutes, and scored three more goals in the second half, including the equaliser by Florian Flecker in the 91st minute. Samuel Adeniran later scored the winning goal in added time.

This is the first time LASK, that won the Austrian domestic double last season, winning the Austrian League and Austrian Cup for the second time each (the first time they won it before was, in both cases, in 1964/65) qualifies for Champions League main competition, after losing the play-off to Club Brugge in 2019/20. They have plated Europa League or Conference League regularly, but failing to go beyond round of 16.

Also on Tuesday, the Norwegian Bodo/Glimt also qualified for Champions League for the second year in a row. Tonight we will know the last four teams to qualify, including either Lyon or Fenerbahçe.