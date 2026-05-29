Austrian Taylor Swift terror attack suspect jailed for 15 years

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A couple of years ago, when Taylor Swift was still travelling around the world for her record-breaking Eras tour, the pop star was expected to host several concerts in the Austrian capital of Vienna, but ultimately had to cancel the shows because of what was eventually determined to be a potential terrorist attack.

Days before the concert was expected to happen, Austrian authorities arrested a man being regarded as Beren A (due to Austrian privacy laws, his actual name has not been shared), all following a CIA tip-off that he was plotting a jihadist attack targeting a concert at Vienna's Ernst Happl stadium. Thankfully, the attack was foiled and no one was harmed.

Beren A was recently put on trial for these actions, with the court proceedings kicking off in late April and with plans for the trial to end before the conclusion of May. This has now happened and we know, as per BBC News, that Beren A has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on the grounds of an array of terrorism-related offences.

This all happened as Arda K, another individual accused of being part of a jihadist group aligned with the Islamic State, was sentenced with 12 years in prison for other terror-related offences, even if Arda K was not involved in the attack planned for the Swift concert.