Austrian GP: times and channels to watch Formula 1 live this weekend

HQ

This weekend, the highly anticipated F1 movie is releasing in cinemas. Starring Brad Pitt and filmed in real Grand Prix across the 2023 and 2024 season, it has received rave reviews, including here at Gamereactor. And it happens to release at the same time as the 2025 F1 season continues.

Formula 1 returns to Europe this week, which is good news for fans in the Old Continent in regards to times. No longer will you have to stay late to watch the race, as the Austrian GP will be at the usual time in Europe. And this weekend, there's no sprint race at the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg.

Take good note of the times for Austrian GP this weekend:

Times for Austria Grand Prix



FP1: Friday, June 27 at 12:30 BST, 13:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, June 27 at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, June 28 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, June 28 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



Race: Sunday, June 29 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



Where to watch Austrian GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels on most countries. Here's a list of official broadcasters of the Austrian Grand Prix and the rest of th Formula One season in selected countries in Europe: