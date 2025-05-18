Austria triumphs at Eurovision 2025 with JJ's song Wasted Love

HQ

The latest news on Austria . On Saturday, Austria claimed its third Eurovision title as JJ captivated juries and viewers with Wasted Love, outshining Israel's Yuval Raphael, whose second-place finish came amid ongoing controversy tied to the Gaza conflict.

Since I'm from Spain, I watched it on the Spanish broadcaster RTVE, and something that stood out this year was the fact that RTVE aired a pro-Palestinian message before the final. A move that truly underscores the highly politicized atmosphere of this year's contest.

Still, I believe art and politics should go their separate ways, or at the very least, art shouldn't be so heavily politicized. So here it is: the winning song of Eurovision 2025, Wasted Love by JJ. Forget the world news for a moment and check it out below.