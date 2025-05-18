English
Austria triumphs at Eurovision 2025 with JJ's song Wasted Love

JJ secures the nation's third victory amid political tensions surrounding the event.

The latest news on Austria. On Saturday, Austria claimed its third Eurovision title as JJ captivated juries and viewers with Wasted Love, outshining Israel's Yuval Raphael, whose second-place finish came amid ongoing controversy tied to the Gaza conflict.

Since I'm from Spain, I watched it on the Spanish broadcaster RTVE, and something that stood out this year was the fact that RTVE aired a pro-Palestinian message before the final. A move that truly underscores the highly politicized atmosphere of this year's contest.

Still, I believe art and politics should go their separate ways, or at the very least, art shouldn't be so heavily politicized. So here it is: the winning song of Eurovision 2025, Wasted Love by JJ. Forget the world news for a moment and check it out below.

World newsAustria


