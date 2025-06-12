Austria struggles to understand school shooter's motives

HQ

The latest news on Austria . Austrian investigators continue working to reconstruct the life of the young man responsible for this week's deadly school shooting in Graz, but we now know their efforts are being hampered by a lack of testimony from friends or neighbors.



You might be interested: School shooting in Austria leaves at least 9 dead.



"He's not at all known in the place, that is, we weren't able to speak to either friends or acquaintances yesterday," local council member Sabine Jakubzig shared with Austrian television. "He was like someone from another planet," Austrian magazine Profil said.

The suspect, a former student who later took his own life, left behind signs of premeditation, but little to explain his actions. Officials have yet to confirm local reports suggesting he felt targeted during his time at school, and describe him as unknown in his own community.