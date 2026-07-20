Austria renames streets with Nazi ties

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Although Adolf Hitler is primarily associated with Nazi Germany more than anything else, he was born in Austria, which was also a well-integrated part of the Third Reich. There are still traces of this history there, including street names honouring people linked to the Nazi regime, and that is something Salzburg wants to change.

Now, TT reports that Salzburg is in the process of renaming streets with Nazi connections, choosing instead to honour prominent women. As a specific example, Josef Thorak Street is set to be renamed Helene von Taussig Street, but more changes are on the way.

However, not all of them may be replaced, and it's noted that, for example, Ferdinand Porsche (yes, the car manufacturer) may get to keep his street, as his name and those of a few others are expected to face protests.