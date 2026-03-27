Austria plans social media ban for under-14s

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Austria is set to introduce a nationwide ban on social media use for children under 14. The proposal, announced by the country's coalition government, would establish a compulsory minimum age for accessing platforms, with draft legislation expected by June.

"It is almost impossible for parents to control their children's consumption" on these platforms, which are designed to make them "deliberately dependent," Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler told a press conference.

Alongside the ban, the government plans to introduce a new school subject called "Media and Democracy". The initiative is intended to help students better identify misinformation and understand the influence of digital content on society.