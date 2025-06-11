Austria enters national mourning after tragic school shooting

Dansk
The latest news on Austria. Austria has begun three days of national mourning after a tragic school shooting in Graz left at least 9 dead. Authorities say the young attacker acted alone, using legally owned firearms before taking his own life.
While tributes pour in and a minute of silence nationwide, police continue to investigate the shooter's motive, which remains unclear despite a farewell note and video. The tragedy has reignited debate over Austria's gun laws, with calls emerging for tighter controls.