Austria enters national mourning after tragic school shooting

As the country grieves a devastating act of violence in Graz, questions remain about what drove the young attacker.

The latest news on Austria. Austria has begun three days of national mourning after a tragic school shooting in Graz left at least 9 dead. Authorities say the young attacker acted alone, using legally owned firearms before taking his own life.

While tributes pour in and a minute of silence nationwide, police continue to investigate the shooter's motive, which remains unclear despite a farewell note and video. The tragedy has reignited debate over Austria's gun laws, with calls emerging for tighter controls.

Graz, Austria: 06 17 2023: A view of the townhall and town through the clock tower and chineese pavilion from the bastion above // Shutterstock

