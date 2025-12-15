Australias underage media ban results in a lawsuit

HQ

"An intrusion of free speech" - that is what Reddit has called the new Australian rules that went in to effect on December 10th. In short, if you are under the age of 16, you cannot use Social Media, with other countries like Denmark having had similar discussions for a while, and expecting to very soon pass almost identical legislation.

Reddit, who is of course doing this for altruistic reasons, finds the law being unconstitutional, and has filed a lawsuit according to Reuters, as it "intrudes on free political discourse" and has "serious privacy and political expression issues". The lawsuit does not mention the fact that Reddit is very popular in Australia, but Reddit does also at the same time claim to no be a social media platform within the definition of the new law. This may be due to the fines, going up to $33 million.

Australian government has to no surprise stated that it disagrees, that the lawsuit is about protecting private profit and not children's right to free expression, with Minister of Health, Mark Butler, comparing social media and tech companies to the tobacco industry who also fought against any form of control in the past.