Australia's Liberal party names first woman leader after election defeat

The latest news on Australia . Sussan Ley has become the first woman to lead Australia's conservative Liberal Party, stepping in after a decisive election loss blamed in part on unpopular policies linked to United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn in for a second term, as his Labor Party secured the largest majority since Australia's federation. With key Liberal seats lost to progressive independents, Ley has signaled a shift toward centrist policies.