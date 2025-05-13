English
Australia's Liberal party names first woman leader after election defeat

Sussan Ley takes over leadership as conservatives regroup following major losses to Labor.

The latest news on Australia. Sussan Ley has become the first woman to lead Australia's conservative Liberal Party, stepping in after a decisive election loss blamed in part on unpopular policies linked to United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn in for a second term, as his Labor Party secured the largest majority since Australia's federation. With key Liberal seats lost to progressive independents, Ley has signaled a shift toward centrist policies.

Sussan Ley // Shutterstock

