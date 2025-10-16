Australian swimmer and world record holder Ariarne Titmus retires at 25: "the chance to put yourself, not your sport first"

HQ

Ariarne Titmus, Australian swimmer with 32 international medals, including eight Olympic medals, four of them gold in Tokyo and Paris, has decided to retire at age 25. Titmus, who leaves as the current world record holder in women's 200'm freestyle (1:52.23) said that after turning 25 "the time feels right to step away from swimming".

"You do pack up and move away from your home at 14, what a tough decision it was to leave. Mum and Dad saw the glimmer in your eye and sacrificed everything to move. Without them, alongside Mia- you wouldn't be here today", she said in a heartfelt message, saying she feels "fulfilled, content and happy, with no regrets".

Titmus took a break after Paris Olympics 2024, saying that "there are some things in my life are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming". In the video announcement she cited "health challenges which really rocked me mentally", referring to the removal of an ovarian tumour before the 2024 Olympic Games.

"What's ahead for you is exciting. New goals, more time with the people you love most and the chance to wholeheartedly put yourself, not your sport first", Ariarne Titmus added.