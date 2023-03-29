Australian retailer lists a PlayStation 5 Slim on its website

HQ

Rumors of a revised PS5 have been circulating for over a year now on forums and websites around the world (we've picked up on some of them here), but now we have the first reliable and tangible clue that a new hardware model from Sony is on the way.

The Australian website The Good Guys has created a file for a PS5 Slim, presumably a lighter model and with a tighter price than the current one. Although here it should be noted that the website does not show any image or mention that price. We leave you the description transcribed as it is from the product sheet itself:

"The new look, slimmer PlayStation 5 - incredibly vivid, vibrant colours with breathtaking HDR visuals and immersion - whether you're gaming or streaming movies and TV shows."

A new PS5 model is certainly an announcement worthy of a large-scale presentation by Sony, so we can only think that such an announcement will be very soon, and that it will presumably be made at a PlayStation Showcase, which for the moment is still without a date.

Do you think a new PlayStation 5 model is necessary?