Australian reporter apologises to Novak Djokovic after "mockery of Serbian fans" on live TV

"Novak is overrated, Novak is a has-been, Novak kick him out", chanted Australian broadcaster Tony Jones in front of Novak Djokovic fans waving Serbian flags. "I'm glad they can't hear me", he joked, in live coverage of the Australian Open for Channel 9. Those words have started a huge controversy.

That moment went viral, and Djokovic saw it. Then, after his game against Machac on Friday, he chose to boycott Channel 9, official broadcaster of the Australian Open, and refused to do the usual post-game interview, which many people felt strange. He later acknowledged it was a "very awkward situation" and explained why.

"I would like to just clarify the reason why the interview was not conducted on the court. A couple days ago, the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel 9 here in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me".

Channel 9 reporter apologises to Djokovic and Serbian people

After that, Tony Jones issued an statement, explaining that the comments he made "were considered to be a banter, humour", but apologising. "If I could turn back time... the one thing where I overstepped the mark is the last comment I made, 'kick him out", confirming (if there was any doubt) that it was a reference to when Djokovic was deported from Australia for refusing to take a Covid vaccine, something that he described as a nightmare (he recently revealed he was poisoned in a hotel in Melbourne).

Talking on Channel 9, he also explained that he "let down Serbian fans", as many took his words as offensive not just to Djokovic or his fans, but to all Serbian people, describing them as "racist".

Many people took social media to ask for Jones sacking, but so far it seems Channel 9 has his back. Jones says Djokovic agreed to meet with Jones in person, so hopefully this controversy is solved amicably and all parts can focus their efforts on their jobs: playing tennis and talking about tennis. Like that quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz tomorrow...