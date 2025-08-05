Australian politician accused of rape tries to keep his seat in parliament

HQ

The latest news on Australia . Last month Australia was rocked by a sex scandal at the heart of its political life. Gareth Ward, a member of the New South Wales state parliament as an independent for Kiama, was accused and found guilty of raping two young women between 2013 and 2015, and is now in custody awaiting final sentencing. But far from ending there, the controversy has only just begun.

Ward refused to sign his resignation as an MP, and has now begun a legal battle to keep his political seat, according to BBC. Ward's lawyers have also announced that they will appeal to the supreme court for a pardon this Thursday, while his expulsion is being processed in parliament.

New South Wales Minister Chris Minns said on local radio that they were faced with an unprecedented situation "to have someone who is currently in jail in Silverwater, convicted of serious sexual offences, demanding to remain an MP and continue to draw his salary".

"He has no shame", he concluded.