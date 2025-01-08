Australian Open: When is the draw and when will the men's and women's finals take place?

HQ

A series of tennis tournaments take place in the first days of January, like Brisbane International, United Cup and Auckland Open, and even some friendlies, will lead up to the first Grand Slam of the season: the Australian Open. It will start this Sunday, January 12, and will last until January 26, in Melbourne, Australia.

This will be the first time tennis stars will clash in 2025. Some of the confirmed players are Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov from the men's side, and Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko, Jan Zielinski or Iga Swiatek in the WTA's side.

The singles draw will take place on Thursday, January 9, at 14:30 PM local time in Australia, meaning they will take place at 4:30 AM tonight in Central European Time (CET). When we get up in the morning tomorrow, Thursday, we will know how the singles draw will be. However, for the doubles draw, we will have to wait until Saturday, January 11, at 15:00 local time.

After two weeks of tennis, the men's single finals will take place on Sunday, Jan 26, at 19:30, meaning it will start at 9:30 AM on Sunday in CET. The women's single final will take place at the same time on Saturday, Jan 25.

The doubles men's final will take place on Saturday Jan 25 at 19:30 local time (9:30 AM CET), women's double's final will take place on Sunday Jan 26 at 15:00 CET (5:00 AM CET), and mixed doubles final will by on Friday, Jan 24 at 12 noon, local time.