Australian Open: The rivals Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic could face off for the first Grand Slam of 2025

Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2025, will start this Sunday, January 12, and will last until January 26, in Melbourne, Australia. The biggest tennis players will clash, with most eyes set on Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Sinner maintained a high level of consistency in 2024 that has allowed him to lead the ATP ranking with 11,830 points, over 4,000 points ahead of Zverev, second, and Alcaraz, third.

No matter how he ends his time in Australia, he will remain the no. 1 tennis player in the world. However, both Alcaraz and Djokovic (seventh) have lots of incentives to make an extra push in Melbourne: if Alcaraz wins his first Australian Open, he would be the youngest player ever (21) to win all four Grand Slams, while Djokovic would add his 100th title and 25th Grand Slam, becoming the most awarded tennis player of all-time, surpassing Margaret Court. Australia is also Djokovic's most successful competition, with 10 wins.

After the draw, we now know how and when the biggest players would meet. And there's a surprise: because Djokovic is seeded seventh, he could potentially face Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. Both have been placed in the third quadrant. Thankfully, neither of them would have to face Sinner before a potential final.

Meanwhile, Sinner could face Alex de Miñaur in the quarterfinals, who will be cheered by the local Aussie crowds, but should also be an easy win for the Italian: he has beat him 9 times, with 0 defeats. Sinner's semi-final could be against Daniil Medvedev or Taylor Fritz, which could pose a real threat for the no. 1.

Whoever wins would reach a final that could be occupied by either Alcaraz, Djokovic, but it wouldn't be surprising if Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud also reach the men's single final of the Australian Open, on Sunday, Jan 26, at 19:30 local time (9:30 AM on Sunday in CET, 8:30 GMT).