Sports

Australian Open semifinals times revealed for Alcaraz-Zverev, Djokovic-Sinner: when to watch in Europe, UK

Times for the Australian Open final four in Europe and the UK.

The Australian Open semifinals are set, with two blockbuster matches between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic; and between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The schedule was finally revealed, and these are the times you will be able to watch the two matches.

Sadly, due to the Australian time zone, it will be hard for most Europeans to watch the matches live, at least the first one between Alcaraz and Sinner, which happens in the middle of the night between Thusday and Friday.


  • Semifinal 1: Carlos Alvaraz vs. Alexander Zverev: Friday, January 30, 4:30 AM (CET), 3:30 AM GMT

  • Semifinal 2: Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner: Friday, January 30, 9:30 AM (CET), 8:30 AM GMT in the UK

For the first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season, the four best players, World No. 1 to 4, are set to clash in the final four. Many expect another Alcaraz-Sinner final, but do you think there may be some surprises?

Victor Velter // ShutterStock

