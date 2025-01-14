Australian Open is being broadcast for free on YouTube, but all players look like Wii characters

HQ

Australian Open has opted for a really bizarre way to allow everyone to watch their games for free: broadcasting them on YouTube... but with an alternate cast, using cartoon characters. If you go to the channel Australian Open TV, you will be able to watch live every game of the tournament, completely free, and live from Australia... but with the tennis players being turned into virtual characters, mimicking their real movements (and with the original audio and commentary).

That is way to bypass broadcast rights to reach a worldwide, as each country has their own TV or streamer operator with exclusive rights to the competition. It's not a new thing: NFL and NBA have already used it as alternate telecasts, using characters from the Simpsons, Disney or SpongeBob. In those cases, purely for comedic reasons, hoping to catch the attention of younger audiences.

This looks a bit more rough than the system used on NFL games, with players' limbs sometimes clipping and usually not resembling at all their real-life models. But it's free, it's live, and so far fans seem to be enjoying it, even if only as a fun little distraction.

Important: if you are unable to watch, and get a message saying "failed connexion" or something similar, try using Incognito mode on your browser.