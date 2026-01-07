Australian Open increases prize pool by 16%, winners will get $4.15 million

HQ

The Australian Open, first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season, to be held between January 18 and February 1, will have the biggest prize pool ever in its history, rising to $111.5m, up 16% on last year. It will be bigger than Wimbledon, which offered $108m in 2025, but still behind the 2025 US Open, which offered $134m.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said that "this 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023, to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors." Tennis Australia reveiced $693m of income in 2025, up $102m from the previous year.

The winner will get $4.15m, up 19% from last year; same quantities for men and women. The runner-up will get $2.15m, the semifinalists will earn $1.25m, the quarter-finalists will get $750k.

Losing in first round of the tournament will award $150k, losing in the second round $225k. The smallest quantity a player will receive is $40,500, to those who exit at the earlier stage (first round of the three qualifying stages), a 16% bump.

Last year, the Professional Tennis Players Association sued ATP, WTA and all Grand Slams to end their "monopolistic control" and "anti-competitive practices", demanding among other things bigger monetary prizes. The Australian Open reached a settlement days ago with the union that Djokovic co-founded in 2021, but abandoned this week.