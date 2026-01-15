Australian Open draw revealed and first rivals for Alcaraz and Sinner

HQ

The Australian Open draw has been made and we already know the potential path for the players at the first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season, including world No. 1 and 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who obviously are on different sides of the bracket, meaning they would only clash in a potential final (something that will continue in every competition they both take part in as long as they remain No. 1 and 2, which seems almost certain at this point).

The draw sets up a potential semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Of course, Nole is the most experienced player, having won the Australian Open ten times, but there are concerns about his age and physical shape, and Sinner has won every single time they've faced each other since 2024, leading the head to head 6-4.

Sinner will face Hugo Gaston in first round, and then either James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic in round of 64.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has been set with World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Their head to head is tied, 6-6, but Alcaraz won the only time they played against each other in 2025, at the Cincinnati Masters semi-final.

Alcaraz will first face Adam Walton in round of 128, and then either Yannick Hanfmann or Zacharo Svajda in round of 64.

Australian Open is already underway for the qualifying sessions, but will beginning the main rounds on Sunday, January 18. Are you excited for the first Grand Slam of the year?