Australian Grand Prix: how early do we have to get up on Sunday to watch from Europe?

HQ

The Formula 1 season finally begins this weekend, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, a race weekeend with the traditional format of three practice sessions before qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Many F1 fans have been eagerly waiting this moment, to see the debut of Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, to see what Carlos Sainz can salvage from Williams, as well as the debut of six rookies, for the first time as main drivers: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Liam Lawson (Red Bull), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls).

Sadly for fans Europe, the Grand Prix tsking place in Australia means that times be far from ideal. All tests and qualifying will be at dawn in European Time, including the race, which will be at 15:00 local time in Melbourne... which translates to 4:00 GMT in the UK, 5:00 AM CET. F1 fans will have to gwt up very early if they want to watch the race.

And that might not be the only problem of the first race weekend. According to weather forecast, rainfall is predicted for Sunday, with an 80% rainfall probability, according to Motorsport. That could cause a delay of the race, although it is still early to make any decisions regarding the race.