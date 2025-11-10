HQ

Oscar Piastri's recent downfall in Formula 1 has led to Australian burger chain Grill'd to change a promotion, which promised free bonus burgers the day after Piastri achieved a podium in Formula 1. Now, the chain will offer a free burger every monday after Oscar races, regardless of the result, as spotted by Motorsport.

Piastri had an spectacular start of the season, with wins or podiums almost every Grand Prix weekend. However, since last summer, his level has decreased, to the point that he did not achieve any podium after the offer promotion was made, which forced the restaurant chain to update the rules.

That means burger-lovers in Australia will have the chance to eat the Piastriburger (a premium Wagyu beef patty on a charcoal bun with supercharged OP chipotle mayo, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, shredded carrot, cos lettuce & Spanish onion, served in a limited edition box) for free on Monday November 24, December 1 and December 8, after the Grand Prix of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Piastri's last podium finished happened in September 7. Since then, a did not finish in Azerbaijan, fourth in Singapore, fifth in Austin, Mexico and Brazil, which caused him to swap places with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers standings. He is now 24 points behind Lando Norris, when not long ago he had a 34-point lead.