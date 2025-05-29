Dansk
The latest new son Australia. Australia's Defence Minister will join his US and Japanese counterparts in Singapore this week, marking the first defence meeting between the three nations since recent political shifts in both Canberra and Washington.
Discussions are expected to focus on regional security risks, defence spending expectations, and progress under the AUKUS submarine pact. It remains to be seen how Australia's strategic posture will be received by its allies, so stay tuned for further updates.